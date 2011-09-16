UPDATE 1-Natus buys sleep diagnostics co for $16 mln

* Sees deal to add $0.08 to 2012 adj EPS
* Funds deal with available cash
Sept 16 Medical device maker Natus Medical Inc
said it bought privately-held Embla Systems LLC for
about $16.1 million in cash to expand its sleep diagnostics
portfolio.
Denver, Colorado-based Embla makes devices used in
diagnosing sleep apnea -- a disorder that causes abnormal
breathing conditions during sleep. Embla had an annual revenue
of about $30 million for 2010.
Natus said it expects the deal to add 8 cents per share to
its 2012 adjusted earnings.
It funded the transaction through available cash.
The deal will also give Natus an opportunity to expand its
footprint outside the United States, as about 40 percent of
Embla's revenue comes from international markets.
About 100 million people worldwide are suspected to have
sleep apnea, and about 80 percent of them remain undiagnosed,
Natus said in a statement.
"With this acquisition, Natus will now hold the number one
position in the worldwide sleep diagnostic market with annual
revenue approaching $35 million," Natus Chief Executive Jim
Hawkins said.
San Carlos, California-based Natus Medical shares have
fallen about 15 percent since July, when the company posted a
lower quarterly profit and slashed its full-year outlook.
The shares closed at $9.74 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)