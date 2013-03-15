U.S. Air Force overrides stop-work order on Embraer contract

WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Air Force on
Friday authorized U.S.-based Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazilian
planemaker Embraer SA to resume work on a $428
million order building 20 light attack planes for Afghanistan,
despite a protest filed by the losing bidder.
The Air Force said it decided to override it's own stop-work
order imposed on March 11 after a protest filed by Beechcraft
Corp, "in order to honor a critical and time-sensitive U.S.
commitment to provide air support capability to the Afghanistan
Air Force (AAF)."
Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the military service
informed the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Friday
that it planned to continue work on the contract, and not wait
for a decision on the Beechcraft protest.
Friday's move by the Air Force, quickly criticized by
Beechcraft, is the latest twist in the politically charged
military procurement. Brazilian officials expressed dismay last
year when an original December 2011 award to Sierra Nevada and
Embraer was withdrawn, and political fallout from the case also
seeped into the U.S. presidential election campaign last year.
The Air Force is racing to get new planes to Afghanistan and
train pilots to fly them as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw from
the country after over a decade of war.
Stefanek said federal law allowed agencies to override
mandatory stop-work orders "when it is determined to be in the
best interests of the United States or unusual and compelling
circumstances will not permit waiting for the GAO's decision."
The Government Accountability Office, a congressional agency
that oversees federal procurement challenges, has up to 100 days
to decide the matter.
The U.S. Air Force this week defended its decision to award
the contract to Sierra Nevada and Embraer a second time, saying
it was confident the decision was well supported, and that the
competing proposals were fully and fairly evaluated.
Beechcraft, formerly known as Hawker Beechcraft, last week
protested the contract award, which followed a new competition
launched in May 2012 after the Air Force discovered problems
with its handling of an initial $355 million contract award to
Sierra Nevada and Embraer in December 2011.
Beechcraft emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
last month. The aircraft maker criticized the Air Force's latest
move to continue work on the contract with Sierra Nevada and
Embraer, calling it "misguided."
"This decision ... will lead to the loss of American jobs
and substantially higher costs to American taxpayers," the
company said in a statement after the Air Force decision.
It said the Air Force's decision further reduced the
transparency around what it called "a very opaque (light air
support) acquisition."