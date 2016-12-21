Brazil's Embraer says to lease 11 jets to South African Airlink

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 21 South African regional airline Airlink will add 11 ERJ 140 jets by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA to its fleet through a leasing contract, Embraer said in a statement on Wednesday.
Embraer said Airlink will operate 30 ERJ 140 jets after the latest addition. The company declined to disclose the financial terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.