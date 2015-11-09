AIRSHOW-Embraer business jet sales to slow for next 3 yrs in emerging mkts

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
DUBAI Nov 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer's head of business jets said on Monday emerging market sales would slow for the next three years, with the Middle East flat due to low oil prices.
Marco Pellegrini, president and chief executive of Embraer Executive Jets, said the company is shifting its focus to the United States as emerging markets including China see depressed sales.
Demand in the Middle East market is flat, with lower oil prices in oil-exporting countries dampening new business.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.