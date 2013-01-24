版本:
Embraer sees more demand from American after $4 bln deal

SAO PAULO Jan 24 Brazil's Embraer SA sees demand for more new regional jets at AMR Corp's American Airlines even after Republic Airways ordered up to $4 billion worth of new E-175 jets to operate in American's network, a senior executive said Thursday.

Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation unit, said in a telephone interview on Thursday that the Republic deal "did not exhaust" American's demand for larger regional jets.
