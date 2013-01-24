版本:
2013年 1月 24日 星期四 19:51 BJT

Embraer books Republic Airways deal worth up to $4 billion

SAO PAULO Jan 24 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's largest maker of regional jets, said on Thursday it signed a deal to provide Republic Airways Holdings Inc with 47 E-175 jets, with an option to acquire an additional 47 aircraft.

If all 94 planes were delivered, the value of the contract could reach about $4 billion at list prices, Embraer added. The new aircraft would be operated by Republic under AMR Corp's American Eagle brand.
