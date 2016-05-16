Embraer eyes WTO challenge to Bombardier's government funding

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
SAO PAULO May 16 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA may challenge the state funding received by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc before the World Trade Organization, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
Paulo Cesar Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation unit, said in a telephone interview that favorable government financing gives Bombardier an unfair advantage in sales campaigns where its new C Series is up against Embraer's E-Jets. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.