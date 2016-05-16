版本:
Embraer eyes WTO challenge to Bombardier's government funding

SAO PAULO May 16 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA may challenge the state funding received by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc before the World Trade Organization, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

Paulo Cesar Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation unit, said in a telephone interview that favorable government financing gives Bombardier an unfair advantage in sales campaigns where its new C Series is up against Embraer's E-Jets. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

