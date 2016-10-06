Embraer says Aercap leases 5 next-generation jets to Turkey's Borajet

SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazil's Embraer SA,
the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on
Thursday that leasing company AerCap Holdings NV had
placed five of its next-generation E-Jets with Turkish carrier
Borajet Airlines.
Deliveries will begin in 2018 on the long-term leases for
three E190-E2s and two E195-E2s, with geared turbofan engines
offering improved fuel efficiency, Embraer said in a statement
issued jointly with Aercap and Borajet during the Istanbul
Airshow.
Those are the first E-Jets placed by AerCap, the launch
lessor for the E2 program, with 50 firm orders already in
Embraer's backlog.
Borajet Chairman Fatih Akol said in the joint statement that
his carrier, which flies current-generation E190 and E195
aircraft to more than 80 cities, plans to add more E2 aircraft
in the future. He said the airline plans to invest $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)