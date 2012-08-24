Embraer moves closer to landing Brazil border contract

* SISFRON border program worth some $4 bln over 15 years
* Brazil ups spending to secure borders from new threats
SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian plane maker Embraer
SA has moved a step closer to providing border
monitoring systems for Brazil's armed forces, positioning itself
for a contract worth some $4 billion over 15 years.
The company said on Friday that a consortium it controls was
the only one chosen to negotiate for the first phase of the
SISFRON border control project. The initiative is part of a
broader shift toward defense for a company best-known as a
builder of regional aircraft for commercial carriers.
The program also marks a strategic shift for Brazil, whose
economic rise has increased pressure to secure its borders and
slow down a flood of drugs, illegal immigrants and other
contraband.
For Embraer, securing the border contract would be a payoff
for a string of acquisitions aimed at making the company a
global defense player and reducing its reliance on highly
cyclical revenue from civil aviation.
The head of Embraer's defense unit, Luiz Carlos Aguiar, has
called the SISFRON contract "fundamental" for his division.
Between 60 and 65 percent of spending on the border contract
could go to Embraer and partner companies supplying unmanned
surveillance planes, radar and communications networks, Aguiar
said, while the rest would go to outside contractors.