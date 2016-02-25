Brazil's Embraer says Iran talks in early stages

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil Feb 25 Brazilian
planemaker Embraer SA is in early talks with Iran,
with a focus on commercial aviation, following the end of
international sanctions, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told
journalists on Thursday.
A Brazilian presidential aide with knowledge of the
negotiations told Reuters this week that Iran is interested in
buying 50 Embraer airliners along with taxis, buses and trucks
made in Brazil, following a trade mission to Tehran in October.
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao)