Embraer sees more business jet revenue in 2012-CEO

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics names Muneerah Kanji as interim CFO
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, should receive more revenue from executive jets next year after a series of cancellations this year, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on a conference call on Friday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
* Annual meeting has been postponed to march 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement