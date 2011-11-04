版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 22:48 BJT

Embraer sees more business jet revenue in 2012-CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 4 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, should receive more revenue from executive jets next year after a series of cancellations this year, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on a conference call on Friday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

