公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 01:52 BJT

Embraer to hit all 2016 delivery, profitability targets -CEO

SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will hit all of its 2016 delivery and profitability targets, the company's Chief Executive Officer Paulo Cesar Silva told journalists on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

