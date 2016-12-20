Brazil WTO challenge of Canada 'necessary,' Embraer CEO says

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's challenge of Canadian state support for Bombardier Inc at the World Trade Organization is "necessary," the chief executive of Embraer SA said on Tuesday.
Brazil said on Monday it had authorized WTO proceedings against Canada over $2.5 billion in support for Bombardier from the province of Quebec. Brazil's Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar Silva told journalists that Canadian government help brought the rival planemaker back from near bankruptcy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.