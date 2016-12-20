Brazil WTO challenge of Canada 'necessary,' Embraer CEO says

SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's challenge of Canadian state support for Bombardier Inc at the World Trade Organization is "necessary," the chief executive of Embraer SA said on Tuesday.

Brazil said on Monday it had authorized WTO proceedings against Canada over $2.5 billion in support for Bombardier from the province of Quebec. Brazil's Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar Silva told journalists that Canadian government help brought the rival planemaker back from near bankruptcy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)