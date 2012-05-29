Brazil's Embraer taps ex-Pão de Açúcar exec as CFO

SAO PAULO May 29 Brazil's Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, named José Antônio Filippo as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday, its third executive to fill the post in the last 12 months.

Filippo served until Monday as CFO of Brazil's No.1 retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar. He replaces Paulo Penido Marques, who left Embraer to serve on the board of steelmaker Usiminas.