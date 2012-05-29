Brazil's Embraer taps ex-Pão de Açúcar exec as CFO

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
SAO PAULO May 29 Brazil's Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, named José Antônio Filippo as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday, its third executive to fill the post in the last 12 months.
Filippo served until Monday as CFO of Brazil's No.1 retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar. He replaces Paulo Penido Marques, who left Embraer to serve on the board of steelmaker Usiminas.
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: