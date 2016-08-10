Class action suit filed in New York against Brazil's Embraer - filing

SAO PAULO Aug 10 A class action suit has been filed against Brazil's Embraer SA in New York, seeking damages for shareholders, the world third-largest commercial planemaker said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

According to the filing, Embraer does not have enough information about the amount of damages the shareholders are seeking. Last month, the company posted an unexpected second-quarter net loss due to a $200 million provision for the possible settlement of a U.S. corruption probe. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)