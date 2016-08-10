Class action suit filed in New York against Brazil's Embraer - filing

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
SAO PAULO Aug 10 A class action suit has been filed against Brazil's Embraer SA in New York, seeking damages for shareholders, the world third-largest commercial planemaker said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
According to the filing, Embraer does not have enough information about the amount of damages the shareholders are seeking. Last month, the company posted an unexpected second-quarter net loss due to a $200 million provision for the possible settlement of a U.S. corruption probe. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business