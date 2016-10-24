UPDATE 2-Embraer reaches $205.5 mln graft settlement with U.S., Brazil

(Adds analyst comment, share performance, details of
settlement)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA on Monday reached an agreement with U.S. and
Brazilian authorities to settle a six-year corruption
investigation, paying $205.5 million to turn the page on signs
of graft in four foreign contracts.
Embraer and U.S. investigators said an investigation had
found evidence of wrongdoing in deals with Saudi Arabia, India,
Mozambique and the Dominican Republic from 2007 through 2011.
The fine due to U.S. and Brazilian authorities is in line
with a $200 million provision Embraer made in July.
A complaint from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) alleged that Embraer had made more than $83 million in
profits from foreign contracts involving $11.7 million in bribes
and other payments concealed through false accounting.
The planemaker's shares rose 0.5 percent in Sao Paulo,
reversing early losses on news of the accord, which offers
closure in a case that risked prosecution of the company under
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
"The settlement is no question a positive, although the
reaction may be more muted as management has done a good job
communicating the potential implication of the investigation in
recent months," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Derek Spronck.
The U.S. Department of Justice said two individuals had also
been charged in Saudi Arabia for their alleged roles in the
scheme there and Brazilian authorities charged 11 people for
alleged involvement in the Dominican deal. Embraer said it is
not party to those parallel criminal investigations in Brazil.
Embraer, the world's third-largest maker of commercial jets,
has replaced much of its senior management in recent years,
reinforced compliance efforts and curtailed use of third-party
sales representatives, who drew suspicion in deals under review.
A sweeping internal investigation led by Baker & McKenzie
expanded beyond the scope of U.S. authorities' initial inquiry,
reviewing hundreds of thousands of documents and conducting more
than 100 interviews, the company said in a public statement.
In the process, Embraer said that investigators found the
company was responsible for wrongdoing in four transactions
between 2007 and 2011. The deals involved:
Eight Super Tucano light attack planes sold to the
Dominican Republic for about $92 million
Three E170 jets sold to state oil company Saudi Aramco for
business aviation in a roughly $93 million deal
Three surveillance aircraft sold to India for $208 million
Two E190 commercial jets sold to Mozambique's state airline
LAM for about $65 million
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Paul Simao
and Bernard Orr)