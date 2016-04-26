Brazil regulator rejects deal with former Embraer defense chief

SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazil's securities
regulator CVM rejected a settlement with the former head of
defense for planemaker Embraer SA, citing the
severity of corruption allegations related to a $92 million deal
with the Dominican Republic.
Orlando José Ferreira Neto, who ran the defense unit until
2010, had proposed a settlement of 300,000 reais ($85,000) after
a CVM investigation showed he was likely responsible for $3.52
million in alleged bribes to a Dominican official, the regulator
said in a Tuesday statement.
The Dominican armed forces eventually signed a deal for
eight Super Tucano light attack planes, Embraer's top-selling
military aircraft, with deliveries beginning in December 2009.
In 2010 the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission launched a corruption
investigation into Embraer's sales practices in three foreign
countries.
Embraer opened an internal investigation and tightened its
compliance standards, but has declined to discuss specific
allegations. In May 2015 the company said it had entered talks
with U.S. officials aimed at a resolution that could involve
sanctions. Embraer declined to comment on the CVM statement.
Lawyers for the former executive did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi; editing by Andrew
Hay)