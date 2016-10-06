U.S. graft probe of Brazil's Embraer eyes Mozambique deal -report

SAO PAULO Oct 6 A U.S. investigation of
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is looking
into alleged bribery in the sale of aircraft to Mozambique's
state airline in 2008, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on
Thursday.
Investigators were looking into a deal that sent two E190
commercial jets to Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique for an
undisclosed sum, Folha reported, with providing sources.
The newspaper had reported that a probe into potential
violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was
scrutinizing the sale of three surveillance aircraft to India in
2008 and two E170 jets to Saudi Aramco in 2010.
Embraer reaffirmed in a statement on Thursday it has been
cooperating and negotiating a formal accord with U.S. officials
after voluntarily expanding an internal investigation.
Embraer first acknowledged the probe in 2011, stemming from
suspicions of bribery in a $92 million deal with the Dominican
armed forces for eight Super Tucano light attack planes. Folha
reported that the probe had expanded to business in nine
countries, with evidence of irregularities in four of them.
The planemaker set aside $200 million in July to cover
expected fines as the company neared a negotiated settlement of
the U.S. graft probe.
