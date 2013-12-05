Defense chief of Brazil's Embraer to step down next year -source

SAO PAULO Dec 5 The head of defense for
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will leave the
company at the beginning of next year after restructuring the
division and raising compliance standards amid a bribery
investigation, a source with direct knowledge of the decision
told Reuters on Thursday.
Luiz Carlos Aguiar will step down after 10 years at Embraer,
according to the source, passing the reins at the defense
division to Jackson Schneider, currently the head of human
resources and institutional relations at Embraer.
Aguiar took over Embraer's defense unit at the beginning of
2011, more than a year after a $92 million deal with the armed
forces of the Dominican Republic that triggered a corruption
investigation by U.S. and Brazilian authorities.
Embraer declined to comment immediately on the matter.