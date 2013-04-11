Brazil's Embraer delivers 29 jets in 1st qtr, backlog rises

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it had delivered 17 commercial jets and 12 executive jets in the first quarter, according to a securities filing.
Embraer's order backlog rose to $13.3 billion at the end of March, up $800 million from the end of last year. The company does not consolidate information on deliveries of military aircraft.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.