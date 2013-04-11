版本:
Brazil's Embraer delivers 29 jets in 1st qtr, backlog rises

SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it had delivered 17 commercial jets and 12 executive jets in the first quarter, according to a securities filing.

Embraer's order backlog rose to $13.3 billion at the end of March, up $800 million from the end of last year. The company does not consolidate information on deliveries of military aircraft.
