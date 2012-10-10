Brazil's Embraer says Q3 deliveries and backlog down

SAO PAULO Oct 10 Brazil's Embraer,
the world's largest maker of regional jets, said on Wednesday
that deliveries of commercial and executive jets fell in the
third quarter from a year earlier.
The planemaker delivered 27 commercial jets and 13 executive
jets from July to September this year, compared with 28
commercial planes and 18 executive aircraft in the third quarter
of 2011. The company did not report deliveries of military
aircraft.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, its pipeline of future
revenue, fell to $12.4 billion at the end of September, from
$12.9 billion in June and $16 billion a year earlier.