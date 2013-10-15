Brazil's Embraer delivers 19 E-Jets, 25 business jets in 3rd qtr

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
SAO PAULO Oct 14 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Tuesday it delivered 19 commercial E-Jets and 25 executive jets from July to September, compared with 27 commercial jets and 13 executive jets in the same period of 2012.
Embraer's order backlog, reflecting the pipeline of future revenue, rose to $17.8 billion at the end of September from $17.1 billion at the end of June.
The planemaker's backlog includes demand for its defense and security business, but the company does not report its quarterly deliveries of military aircraft.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"