Brazil's Embraer delivers 29 commercial, 29 executive jets in Q2

SAO PAULO, July 14 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's largest maker of regional jets, delivered 29 commercial planes and 29 executive aircraft in the second quarter, according to a Monday filing.

A year earlier, Embraer delivered 22 commercial jets and 29 executive jets in April-June 2013. The company does not consolidate information on deliveries of military aircraft.

Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, fell to $18.1 billion at the end of June from $19.2 billion at the end of March. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul)
