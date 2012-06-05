Embraer says faces order deferrals in Europe

| PARIS, June 5
PARIS, June 5 Regional jet maker Embraer
faces order deferrals by some customers in Europe but
has not yet been hit with cancellations despite the region's
debt crisis, the head of the Brazilian company's commercial
division said on Tuesday.
However it expects demand to pick up in the United States as
airlines make long-awaited decisions to renew older fleets.
"In Europe this year we have a relatively small (delivery)
backlog. We are not facing any cancellations, however we are
facing some delays within the year...," Paulo Cesar de Souza e
Silva said.
"We are not seeing the same market we were seeing last year.
Markets in general are more soft especially here in Europe with
the crisis. This is not only for aviation; it is for many other
areas," he said at a news conference in Paris.
In the first quarter, the backlog of aircraft waiting to be
produced shrank as the company booked orders for jets at about
half the rate it delivered them, but it hopes to make up for
this with sales campaigns in the United States.
"I think we are quite bullish on the North American market
now. There have been very few sales in the North American
market, so the bulk of our sales in the last year has been
Europe, Middle East, China and so on," Silva said.
"The U.S. airline market was in crisis in the last years
since 9/11. And after the merger of U.S. airlines, it's a more
sustainable market...We believe that we are going to sell more
in North America and probably less in other markets."
North America makes up 35 percent of Embraer's market by
number of customers, with Europe at 27 percent.
Embraer makes regional jets up to 120 passengers in
competition with Canada's Bombardier.
It has renounced immediate hopes of attacking the world's
top jetmakers Airbus and Boeing in their core markets for larger
jets seating about 150 passengers and instead plans to focus on
revamping its 70-120-seat E-Jets with new engines by 2018.
Embraer had studied plans to build a 130-166 seat passenger
jet but dropped the idea for economic reasons after Airbus and
Boeing upgraded their own most popular models with new engines.
Europe's Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing
have a combined total of some 2,500 orders or commitments for
upgraded models known as the A320neo and 737 MAX respectively.
"The amount of investment it would require to develop a new
aircraft versus the market we could get with new aircraft, and
seeing what Airbus and Boeing are doing, we could not (make) a
good business case and good return on investment," Silva said.
"We decided to maintain our position on the E-Jets family
and reinforce our strength in this segment and we are going to
re-engine it and put into service in 2018. The market has
understood our decision," he told a news conference.
The E-Jet family includes four models of twinjet airplane
seating between 70 and 120 passengers.
Strengthening Embraer's reluctance to push into the larger
size category between 100 and 200 seats, the Brazilian executive
said Canada's Bombardier was struggling to make
headway with its own 110-130-seat CSeries model.
The E-Jet family includes four models, the E-170, E-175,
E-190 and E-195.
"We are now in the process of talking to the engine
suppliers. We are not in a rush. We want to make engine
selection at the end of this year, this is our target," Silva
said.
Embraer has a backlog of 240 of the aircraft in total,
including just 7 for the smallest of the four models which is
not widely expected to join the re-engining project, dubbed G2.
Embraer's decision to draw back from mounting a direct
challenge to Airbus and Boeing leaves Canada, China and Russia
as the main potential rivals in the narrowbody segment, whose
sales are estimated at $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Competition was spurred by a breakthrough in engine
performance offering some 12-15 percent in fuel savings in
combination with other modifications starting from mid-decade.
Airbus and Boeing so far remain the dominant manufacturers
after agreeing to place similar engines on their future fleets
which also have well-established support structures.