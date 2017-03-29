Embraer holds delivery timeline for E195-E2 after early first flight

SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA still plans to make the first deliveries of its
next-generation E195-E2 passenger jet in the first half of 2019,
a senior executive said on Wednesday, despite flying the first
prototype of the model well ahead of schedule.
"We do have a lot of buffer, clearly. And we are devoting
that to maturing the aircraft before entry into service," said
John Slattery, head of commercial aviation for Embraer, in a
telephone interview after the plane's first flight, which was
originally scheduled for the second half of 2017.
