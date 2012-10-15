版本:
Brazil's Embraer maintains 2012 delivery, revenue outlook

BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, is maintaining its 2012 forecasts for deliveries and revenue, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told reporters in Brasilia.

Last week Embraer reported that deliveries of commercial and executive jets fell in the third quarter, making it harder for the company to meet its annual targets this year.

