Brazil's Embraer sells six jets to Gecas

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N) saidon Thursday it sold six planes to GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric (GE.N).

The sale, which includes six Embraer 190 jets and the option for six additional planes, is valued at $256.8 million at list prices. But it could top $500 million should Gecas exercise the option.

The orders will be included in Embraer's fourth quarter pipeline of orders, the company said, adding that deliveries were expected to start at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Inae Riveras)