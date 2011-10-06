Brazil's Embraer sells six jets to Gecas

* Firm orders valued at $256.8 mln
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Brazilian aircraft maker
Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N) saidon Thursday it sold six planes to
GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas), the commercial aircraft
leasing and financing arm of General Electric (GE.N).
The sale, which includes six Embraer 190 jets and the
option for six additional planes, is valued at $256.8 million
at list prices. But it could top $500 million should Gecas
exercise the option.
The orders will be included in Embraer's fourth quarter
pipeline of orders, the company said, adding that deliveries
were expected to start at the end of 2012.
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Inae Riveras)