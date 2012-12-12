版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 23:03 BJT

Brazil's Embraer to meet 2012 revenue, margin targets - CEO

SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's jetmaker Embraer SA is close to meeting its targets for revenues and profit margins this year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on Wednesday.

The company also expects AMR Corp unit American Airlines to open a tender for the purchase of regional jets in coming weeks, said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation unit, at an event with journalists.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐