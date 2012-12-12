Brazil's Embraer to meet 2012 revenue, margin targets - CEO

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's jetmaker Embraer SA is close to meeting its targets for revenues and profit margins this year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on Wednesday.
The company also expects AMR Corp unit American Airlines to open a tender for the purchase of regional jets in coming weeks, said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation unit, at an event with journalists.
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer