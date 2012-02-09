Embraer sees 2012 revenue up to at least $5.8 bln

Feb 9 Brazil's Embraer , the world's third-largest planemaker, said on Thursday it expects net revenue this year between $5.8 billion and $6.2 billion, up from at least $5.6 billion in 2011.

Embraer said in a securities filing it expects to deliver between 105 and 110 commercial aircraft this year after delivering 105 commercial jets last year. The planemaker plans to invest about $650 million this year, up from the $450 million earmarked for 2011.