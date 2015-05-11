Embraer to move Phenom executive jet production to U.S. -union

SAO PAULO May 11 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker,
plans to move production of its Phenom executive jets to its
factory in the United States next year, a Brazilian union said
on Monday.
The Metalworkers' Union of São José dos Campos said in a
statement that the company informed it on Friday that the move
was part of a marketing strategy and plans to expand the Embraer
factory in Brazil.
Embraer officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
A strike by the union over salaries led to a rare work
stoppage at the Brazilian plant last year.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; editing by Andrew Hay)