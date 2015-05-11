版本:
Embraer to move Phenom executive jet production to U.S. -union

SAO PAULO May 11 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, plans to move production of its Phenom executive jets to its factory in the United States next year, a Brazilian union said on Monday.

The Metalworkers' Union of São José dos Campos said in a statement that the company informed it on Friday that the move was part of a marketing strategy and plans to expand the Embraer factory in Brazil.

Embraer officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A strike by the union over salaries led to a rare work stoppage at the Brazilian plant last year. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; editing by Andrew Hay)

