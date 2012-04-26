UPDATE 2-Embraer profit falls on taxes, labor costs

* Profit down as tax burden, labor costs rise from year ago
* Q1 revenue best since 2008, but profit misses forecasts
* Role of defense grows; executive, regional jet demand weak
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazil's Embraer,
the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, posted a drop
in first-quarter profit as a heavier tax burden and rising labor
costs offset a strong mix of deliveries.
Profit fell to $62.7 million from $105.1 million a year
earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday, missing
an estimate of $79 million in a Reuters survey.
Without the help of a tax credit that boosted profit last
year, the manufacturer's bottom line slipped even as it stepped
up deliveries of commercial and executive aircraft.
Net revenue rose from a year earlier to $1.156 billion, the
company's best first quarter since 2008. Embraer said rising
inventories also reflected expectations of growing deliveries in
the quarters ahead.
Still, some analysts warn that strong deliveries mask
evidence of sluggish demand in the global market for regional
jets. Embraer booked new orders for commercial planes at about
half the rate it delivered them in the first quarter, drawing
down its pipeline of future revenue.
Embraer's order backlog for commercial and executive
aviation, a gauge of its ability to weather industry downturns,
fell to $14.7 billion in March, slipping below $15 billion for
the first time since 2006.
GROWING ROLE OF DEFENSE
While demand for private aircraft and regional jets has yet
to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis, Embraer's
renewed focus on its defense and security business was reflected
in the segment's surging contribution to revenue.
Defense made up 20.1 percent of total revenue, rising from
16 percent a year earlier and 14.5 percent in the last quarter
of 2011.
The company's defense backlog grew to a record $3.4 billion
in March, without considering potential government contracts to
help secure Brazil's borders and launch a defense satellite,
together worth billions.
Meanwhile, the company has tried to bolster the appeal of
its private jets with an expanded customer service network,
pushing selling expenses up 15 percent from a year ago.
A ten percent wage increase at the end of last year also
drove up costs for Embraer, which is struggling to placate a
union and retain skilled workers as unemployment hits record
lows in Brazil.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
slipped 5 percent from a year earlier in dollar terms.