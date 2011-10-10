UPDATE 1-China's Minsheng orders 13 jets from Embraer

* Delivery of Legacy 650 jets to begin this year

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Brazil's Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial plane maker, announced an order for 13 Legacy 650 executive jets by Minsheng Financial Leasing Co in China for delivery beginning this year.

Embraer said in a news release on Monday the order followed a memorandum of understanding the companies signed in July for up to 20 business jets.

At list prices, the order announced on Monday is worth about $393 million. An Embraer spokesman declined to give the actual value of the deal.

Embraer shares were up 3.1 percent in Sao Paulo trading after the announcement, in line with a rise on the broader Bovespa stock index BVSP.

The rapid growth of air travel in China has made it a key market for Embraer, but the company has not received permission to produce its popular E-Jet family of regional aircraft there, in part because China is developing a similar plane.

Instead, Embraer has increased its focus on China's executive aviation market, reaching a deal in April to start assembling smaller business jets in China.

