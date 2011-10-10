UPDATE 1-China's Minsheng orders 13 jets from Embraer

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Delivery of Legacy 650 jets to begin this year
* Embraer and Chinese leasing company had signed agreement
* Deal worth about $393 mln at list prices (Adds list price, share performance)
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Brazil's Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial plane maker, announced an order for 13 Legacy 650 executive jets by Minsheng Financial Leasing Co in China for delivery beginning this year.
Embraer said in a news release on Monday the order followed a memorandum of understanding the companies signed in July for up to 20 business jets.
At list prices, the order announced on Monday is worth about $393 million. An Embraer spokesman declined to give the actual value of the deal.
Embraer shares were up 3.1 percent in Sao Paulo trading after the announcement, in line with a rise on the broader Bovespa stock index BVSP.
The rapid growth of air travel in China has made it a key market for Embraer, but the company has not received permission to produce its popular E-Jet family of regional aircraft there, in part because China is developing a similar plane.
Instead, Embraer has increased its focus on China's executive aviation market, reaching a deal in April to start assembling smaller business jets in China.
For details, see [ID:nN12151179] [ID:nN1E76I1NX] (Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; editing by John Wallace and Andre Grenon)
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Average daily production of 12,134 boe per day in Q4, a decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Arconic Inc. raised questions on Tuesday about the analysis behind Elliott Management's proxy campaign, further escalating the battle between the specialty metals maker and its largest shareholder.