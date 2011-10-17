Brazil's Embraer delivers 28 commercial jets in Q3

* Planemaker delivers 28 E-jets, 18 executive planes

* Embraer's backlog ended quarter at $16 bln

Oct 17 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, delivered 28 commercial aircraft and 18 executive jets in the third quarter, the company said on Monday.

Embraer closed the quarter with $16 billion of firm orders from clients, according to a filing with securities regulators, up slightly from a backlog of $15.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The commercial planes delivered in the quarter consisted of 22 Embraer 190 jets and six Embraer 195 jets together worth more than $1.2 billion, based on company list prices for the aircraft provided by an Embraer spokesman. All but one of the executive aircraft delivered were light jets. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)