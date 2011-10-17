UPDATE 1-Embraer delivers 46 planes in Q3, holds 2011 goal

* Planemaker delivers 28 E-jets, 18 executive planes in Q3

* About 100 deliveries needed in Q4 to meet annual target

* Embraer's backlog ended quarter at $16 bln (Rewrites first paragraph, adding annual target; share performance)

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, will need to deliver about 100 jets in the fourth quarter to meet its 2011 target, more than doubling the pace so far this year.

Embraer delivered 28 commercial aircraft and 18 executive jets in the third quarter, the company said on Monday.

An Embraer spokesman said the company maintained its target of delivering 220 planes this year, after delivering 122 from January to September.

Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told Reuters in June that an earthquake in Japan had interrupted General Electric's (GE.N) production of motors with Japanese parts, pushing back the delivery of some jets to the end of the year.

Embraer closed the third quarter with $16 billion of firm orders from clients, according to a filing with securities regulators, up slightly from a backlog of $15.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The commercial planes delivered in the quarter consisted of 22 Embraer 190 jets and six Embraer 195 jets together worth more than $1.2 billion, based on list prices for the aircraft.

The executive jets delivered included eight Phenom 100, nine Phenom 300 and a Legacy jet, worth more than $135 million at list prices.

Shares of Embraer were down 0.8 percent in Sao Paulo trading on Monday, compared with a 1.8 percent drop on the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)