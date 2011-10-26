Brazil's Azul orders 11 Embraer jets for $498 mln

* Delivery of Embraer 195 jets begins in 2013

* Azul's 52 orders give it top E-jet fleet in S.America

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial aircraft maker, and Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aereas signed an order for 11 jets worth $497.5 million, the manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 118-seat Embraer 195 aircraft are expected for delivery beginning in 2013, Sao Jose de Campos, Brazil-based Embraer said in a statement.

Azul, owned by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has now ordered a total of 52 Embraer regional jets, enough to make its fleet of the regional E-jets the largest in South America. (Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Andre Grenon)