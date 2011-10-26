UPDATE 1-Azul orders 11 Embraer jets, JetBlue scraps order

* Azul orders Embraer 195 jets, to be delivered from 2013

* Azul's 52 orders give it top E-jet fleet in S.America

* JetBlue scraps order for 11 Embraer 190 planes (Updates with canceled JetBlue order)

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, and Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aereas signed an order for 11 jets worth $497.5 million, the manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 118-seat Embraer 195 aircraft are expected for delivery beginning in 2013, Sao Jose de Campos, Brazil-based Embraer said in a statement.

Azul, owned by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has now ordered a total of 52 Embraer regional jets, enough to make its fleet of the regional E-jets the largest in South America.

Separately, an Embraer spokesman said on Wednesday that JetBlue, which Neeleman left in 2008, canceled an order for 11 of the planemaker's 106-seat Embraer 190 jets.

Embraer Chief Executive Frederico Curado told Reuters in an interview in June that he saw a risk of JetBlue backing out of the contract, as the airline was revising its fleet plans. [ID:nN17212837] (Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)