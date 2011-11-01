PREVIEW-Embraer Q3 revenue, EBITDA up on rising deliveries

* Eight additional commercial jet deliveries lift revenue
* Analysts see EBITDA doubling from year earlier
* Net income expected to slip due to taxes
By Carolina Marcondes
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA),
the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, is expected to
post higher third-quarter revenue and operating profit on rising
deliveries, but lower net income than a year ago when tax credits
lifted its bottom line.
Embraer's net income is seen declining 19 percent from a year
earlier to $80 million, while net revenue likely jumped 36 percent
to $1.36 billion, according to the average forecasts of five
analysts in a Reuters poll.
The higher revenue is a result of increased deliveries in the
big-ticket commercial aviation sector, which is seen boosting the
company's operational profitability.
Embraer delivered 28 regional commercial aircraft from July
to September, compared with 20 commercial jets in the same
period of 2010. The manufacturer also closed the quarter with $16
billion in firm orders from clients, up from a backlog of $15.8
billion three months before. [ID:nN1E79G07P]
The solid results come despite a global economic slowdown
that has led rival planemaker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) to slash
production of its CRJ regional jets as airlines delay new
orders. [ID:nS1E78J0AR]
Embraer's steady sales performance amid economic
uncertainty led Morgan Stanley analysts to reaffirm their
"overweight" rating for Embraer shares in a recent note.
"Strong results and continued order flow keep us positive on
the stock," wrote analysts led by Nicolai Sebrell, adding that the
company could beat its year-end revenue forecast given
expectations for a strong fourth quarter.
The earthquake in Japan this year interrupted suppliers'
output, pushing back nearly half of Embraer's deliveries this year
to the fourth quarter.
Last month Embraer reaffirmed its target of delivering 220
commercial and executive jets during the year, after delivering
122 from January to September. Investors are watching closely
for any signs of the planemaker missing its ambitious target.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of the company's ability to generate cash
known as EBITDA, is likely to nearly double to $160 million.
The company's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure
of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, is seen nearly 4
percentage points higher than a year earlier, at 11.7 percent.
Still, Embraer's net profit is expected to slip from a year
earlier, when tax credits lifted its bottom line.
DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY
Analysts will also be watching quarterly results for signs
of Embraer's strategy for developing new commercial aircraft.
Embraer is the world's biggest producer of regional planes
for 70 to 122 passengers, but it faces upstart rivals for the
segment from Russia, Japan and China.
The outlook is made tougher as industry leaders Boeing Co
(BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA target regional aviation in order to
offset declining orders for larger aircraft. [ID:nN1E76P24N]
Airbus and Boeing are equipping their top-selling planes with
new engines offering greater fuel efficiency, while Bombardier is
developing a C-Series jet in the 100- to 149-seat long-range jet
category dominated by the larger rivals.
Embraer is evaluating a new family of jets or an upgrade of
its biggest aircraft, the Embraer 195.
The company reports third-quarter results on Wednesday
after markets close in the United States. Executives will
follow up with a conference call on Friday.
Following are analyst forecasts according to US GAAP
accounting standards:
==============================================================
Q3 2011 Q3 2010 Change
==============================================================
Net revenue 1.364 bln 1.004 bln +35.9 pct
EBITDA 159.5 mln 80 mln +99.4 pct
EBITDA margin 11.7 pct 8 pct +3.7 pp
Net income 79.7 mln 98.5 mln -19.1 pct
==============================================================
(Revenue and EBITDA forecasts include five estimates, while
net income forecast is the average of four estimates.)
(Additional reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Brad
Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)