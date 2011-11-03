UPDATE 2-Embraer posts Q3 loss on FX swing, trims outlook

(Rewrites with context, details)

* Planemaker books slim loss versus year-ago profit

* Embraer lowers full-year revenue outlook

* More deliveries boost Q3 revenue, operating profit

* Delay of Q4 executive jet deliveries could sap revenue

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Nov 2 Brazil's Embraer , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, lowered its revenue outlook for the year after posting a slim net loss in the third quarter as a currency swing boosted taxes.

Embraer booked a net loss of 200,000 reais ($115,000) in the third quarter, compared to a net profit of 220 million reais a year earlier, due to higher taxes as a weaker Brazilian currency boosted the value of its dollar-denominated assets.

Based in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, the planemaker also lowered its outlook for 2011 net revenue, saying it could miss an earlier target of $5.8 billion by as much as $200 million, due to issues with the delivery of executive jets.

The earthquake in Japan this year interrupted General Electric's production of engines with Japanese parts, helping to push back nearly half of Embraer's deliveries this year to the fourth quarter.

Still, Embraer has maintained a steady flow of new orders and grown its backlog of firm orders to $16 billion, even amid a global economic slowdown that has led rival Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) to slash production of its CRJ regional jets as airlines delay new orders.

From July to September, Embraer delivered 28 regional commercial jets, compared with 20 commercial jets in the same period of 2010, boosting third-quarter revenue by 25 percent from a year earlier and improving operating profitability.

Embraer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, rose 37 percent from a year ago to 311 million reais.

EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, rose 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 13.7 percent.

The planemaker maintained its year-end EBITDA target despite the outlook for lower revenue, saying its EBITDA margin could exceed an earlier forecast of 12 percent.

The company released its earnings according to Brazilian accounting standards and did not immediately give third-quarter results based on U.S. accounting guidelines.

