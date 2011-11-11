Embraer opts for re-engined E-Jet over new model

* Planemaker to design new engine for E-170 and E-190 jets

* Embraer backs off new planes challenging Boeing, Airbus

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's largest maker of regional planes, opted to upgrade the engine in its E-170 and E-190 jets instead of designing a bigger, brand-new family of airplanes that would have taken on larger rivals.

The re-engined planes will cost near $2 billion to develop, offering better efficiency and performance for the company's core family of aircraft, launched in 1999, a press officer who declined to be quoted by name said on Friday.

With the decision Embraer is doubling down on the smaller regional aircraft it historically dominated, but which are now challenged by industry leaders Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA and upstart rivals from Russia, Japan and China.

The choice also means Embraer has shied away from fighting Boeing and Airbus on their traditional turf with a larger segment of passenger planes, as it had previously considered. [ID:nN1E76P24N]

Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado has said gaining market share of a larger segment would be difficult, but on a conference call last week he said Embraer had still not made a final decision on its development plans. [ID:nE5E7K800P]

Embraer's press officer said the company has not chosen the supplier to develop its new E-jet engines and did not say how the company plans to fund the development process. The current generation of engines are made by General Electric (GE.N).

Airbus and Boeing are equipping their top-selling planes with new engines offering greater fuel efficiency, while Bombardier is developing a C-Series jet in the 100- to 149-seat long-range jet category dominated by the larger rivals. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi; editing by Carol Bishopric)