Embraer union starts 24-hour strike over wages

* Metalworkers demanding wage increase over 17 percent

* Union in Sao Paulo state says gave 48 hours notice

* Tight labor market driving up real salaries

* Shares of Embraer down 5.8 pct, in line with index

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Metalworkers at Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA) (ERJ.N), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, started a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand a more than 17 percent salary increase.

Union leaders at the planemaker's Faria Lima factory in Sao Paulo state said in a statement that the metalworkers were striking for the first time in at least 10 years to demand a shorter work week and a 9.75 percent wage hike over a particular measure of inflation.

Unemployment in Brazil is holding around 6 percent, near record lows, giving labor unions more leverage in wage talks and driving up salaries faster than inflation, which has accelerated to a six-year high. [ID:nS1E78L089]

Embraer did not immediately have a comment on the strike.

Shares of the company fell 5.8 percent on Thursday, in line with a 5.6 percent plunge on the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP. (Reporting by Carol Marcondes and Brad Haynes, editing by Matthew Lewis)