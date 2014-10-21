UPDATE 1-Embraer says KC-390 cargo jet adaptable to some civilian roles

(Adds quotes, details, changes dateline)
GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil, Oct 21 Embraer's
new military cargo jet could be adapted to serve
niche civilian markets including the oil and mining industries,
executives with the Brazilian plane maker said after unveiling
the aircraft on Tuesday.
Paulo Gastao, director of Embraer's KC-390 program, said
ordinary civilian cargo operators tend to operate cheaper
refurbished airliners, but specialized industries would be more
willing to pay more for the speed, range and payload the new jet
promises.
"In oil, mining and other industries a civilian version of
the aircraft could make sense. We're monitoring the market
constantly," Gastao told journalists at the roll-out in the
state of São Paulo.
Still, Jackson Schneider, the head of Embraer's defense
division, said the company is focused on delivering 28 military
aircraft to its first client, the Brazilian Air Force, beginning
in late 2016.
Brazil's defense ministry has invested heavily in the KC-390
program, providing $2 billion in development costs and signing a
7.2 billion reais order.
Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Portugal and the Czech Republic
have also requested 32 of the new cargo jets. Over the next 15
years, Embraer sees a market for more than 700 planes worth over
$50 billion in the segment.
If the KC-390 is airborne by the end of the year as planned,
Brazil will take the initiative in a segment where peers have
stumbled, leapfrogging programs launched by Russia, India and
China over the past decade. It would be the largest plane ever
made in Latin America, with a belly big enough to fit a
Blackhawk helicopter.
In a direct challenge to Lockheed Martin Corp's
storied Hercules airlifter, Embraer is promising a jet that
flies higher, fuller and faster, and at a lower price.
Schneider declined to give details of pricing, but he said
KC-390 will be "extremely competitive," promising the lowest
cost in its segment over the life cycle of the aircraft.
Embraer is betting it can not only match the gold-standard
Hercules but outperform it on many fronts by using jet engines
instead of the sturdy turboprops that have powered Lockheed's
workhorse since the 1950s.
Upsetting the common wisdom on tactical transport, Embraer
is hitching its hopes to the same family of engines powering the
Airbus A320 airliner, and promising an edge when it comes to
maximum payload, cruising speed and altitude. Lockheed argues
nothing can match the durability of the turboprop.
