Embraer nearly halves furlough target for Brazil metalworkers

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA lowered its target for a proposed furlough at its headquarters in Sao Paulo state to 1,080 employees from 2,000 proposed last month, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Embraer started negotiations in November with a metalworkers union to put employees on two- to five-month furloughs over the course of 2017 and 2018 to cut costs as production slows. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.