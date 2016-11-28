UPDATE 1-Embraer says most Brazil unions agree to 5 pct raise next year

(Adds union statement, share performance)
SAO PAULO Nov 28 Embraer SA said on
Monday that unions for workers at most Brazil-based operations
approved collective bargaining agreements providing for an
average 5 percent pay raise next year, with the exception of one
metalworkers union at the aircraft maker's largest factory.
Embraer said unions in the southeastern Brazilian cities of
Botucatu, Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo, Sorocaba and Taubaté had
agreed to the deal granting a one-time fixed bonus of 4,000
reais ($1,175) per worker and a 5 percent raise starting in
January 2017.
Workers in São José dos Campos, where the company makes
commercial jets, have approved terms of the deal, but the union
has not yet signed. In a statement, the union, known as
Sindmetalsjc, said Embraer had already failed to meet an item in
the agreement.
"That stance by Embraer is a total disrespect to workers,"
Herbert Claros, the union's president, said in the statement.
Shares shed 0.6 percent to 16.80 reais, extending
losses this year to 45 percent.
($1 = 3.40 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Peter Cooney)