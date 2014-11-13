版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 13日 星期四 20:06 BJT

Brazil's Embraer sees Latin American 70 to 130 seat fleet tripling

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's largest maker of regional jets, expects Latin American airlines to add 700 new jets with 70 to 130 seats in the next 20 years, the planemaker said in a forecast released on Thursday.

The expansion would be enough to nearly triple the region's jets in that segment to 750 aircraft in 2033, up from 280 planes at present, driven by growing markets and the renewal of older fleets, Embraer said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐