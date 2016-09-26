Brazil's Embraer to cut nearly 8 pct of workforce through buyouts

| SAO PAULO, Sept 26
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA confirmed on Monday that it would cut nearly 8
percent of its workforce through a voluntary buyout program,
slashing costs amid weak business jet sales and downsized
defense contracts.
Embraer accepted the resignation of 1,463 employees,
effective next week, out of 1,470 who volunteered for the
buyouts, according to a statement from the company.
Union leaders said last week that nearly half of the workers
leaving are metalworkers on Embraer's assembly lines in Sao Jose
dos Campos, about 60 miles (100 km) outside of Sao Paulo.
The job cuts, along with furloughs starting next month, will
help bring down labor costs that rose along with double-digit
inflation in Brazil last year, hurting profitability as demand
flagged in two of Embraer's three main segments.
Embraer's defense unit, its fastest-growing division just a
few years ago, has been forced to scale back major programs as a
federal budget crisis hit military spending. The planemaker also
cut its target for executive jet sales this year on weak demand.
The layoffs at Embraer, coupled with deep job cuts by
carmakers and other manufacturers, underscore how unemployment
in Brazil is still climbing two years into a severe downturn,
sapping the strength of an expected recovery.
Embraer shares fell 3 percent in midday trading in Sao
Paulo, contributing to a 1 percent drop for the benchmark
Bovespa stock index.
Newspaper O Globo reported over the weekend, without citing
sources, that Embraer was preparing a potential sale of its
defense unit, which the company "vehemently" denied in a
statement.
Traders said there was little connection between the share
move and the prospect of a defense deal, which BTG Pactual
analysts called unlikely in a morning note to clients.
Embraer is designated a strategic defense business by the
Brazilian government, which holds a so-called golden share that
gives it a veto over strategic decisions such as "the creation
and/or alteration of military programs," according to the
company.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Bruno
Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)