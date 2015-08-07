UPDATE 2-Embraer's new business jet rolls off Florida line in 2016

(Adds reaction from Brazilian union, company comment)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA
said on Friday that the first Legacy 450 jet from a
factory in Melbourne, Florida, will roll off the line in
December 2016, as the company migrates business jet production
there in a bet on the U.S. market.
Embraer's executive aviation chief, Marco Tulio Pellegrini,
said in an interview that the new Legacy 450 would give the
company more exposure to the North American market, which it
expects to buy half of all new business jets in the next decade.
"The movement to Melbourne is a strategic decision to be in
the world's biggest executive aviation market," Pellegrini said.
Embraer's U.S. headquarters are in Melbourne, where it already
has an assembly line for its entry-level private jets.
The decision sparked backlash from the metalworkers' union
in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, where Embraer is based, which
said Pellegrini's comments to Reuters contradicted promises made
by the company.
Embraer responded in a written statement that Legacy
production at the Melbourne plant has been part of its public
plans since 2013, adding that the balance of production between
Florida and Brazil would depend on market conditions.
The union will hold a workers' assembly next week and
intends to protest the ramp-up in U.S. production of the Legacy
450 and 500, union vice president Herbert Claros da Silva said
in a telephone interview.
Union leaders have already come out strongly against the
production of the Phenom 100/300 family of light jets at the
Florida location. The union said in May it would launch a
campaign to keep Phenom production in Brazil.
Last year a walkout over pay kept production at the Sao Jose
factory idled for nearly five days.
Pellegrini said at a press event later on Friday that the
company expects the Legacy 450, which seats seven to nine
passengers, to be the best seller in the "mid-light" market.
Competition in that segment includes Bombardier's
Learjet 45XR and 75 and Textron's Cessna Citation XLS
and Latitude models.
The Legacy 450 is the smaller sibling of Embraer's mid-size
Legacy 500, which received its flight certification last year
and has been delivered to half a dozen customers already.
Pellegrini said the two jets had been designed specifically for
the needs of corporate flight departments, which he called the
tastemakers of executive aviation.
Embraer shares fell 2 percent on Friday, tracking a nearly 3
percent drop in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Asher
Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, David Gregorio and Leslie
Adler)