Embraer gets Brazil clearance for Legacy 450, FAA coming soon

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Planemaker Embraer on Tuesday got certification for its Legacy 450 business jet from Brazilian aviation authority ANAC, the company said, adding that it expected the same within weeks from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Clearance for the mid-light Legacy 450 came a year after certification of its larger sibling, the mid-size Legacy 500, which shares 95 percent of its parts, Embraer said in a release.

Embraer is gearing up to deliver the first Legacy 450 from a factory in Melbourne, Florida, at the end of next year, upsetting Brazilian unions that have fought the migration of business jet production to the United States. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alan Crosby)