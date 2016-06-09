版本:
2016年 6月 10日 星期五

Brazil's Embraer says commercial aviation chief to be new CEO

SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that Paulo Cesar Silva, the current head of its commercial aviation division, will take over as chief executive.

Frederico Curado, who led the company over the past decade, will transfer his executive role in July and contribute to a transition through the end of 2016, Embraer said in a public statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

