2016年 6月 14日

Brazil's Embraer taps Leschziner to head legal affairs department

SAO PAULO, June 13 Embraer SA, the world's third-largest planemaker, on Monday tapped Fabiana Leschziner as the new vice president for legal affairs, replacing Terena Penteado Rodrigues.

Leschziner's appointment was announced in a securities filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

