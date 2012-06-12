版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 05:19 BJT

New Issue-Embraer S.A. sells $500 mln notes

June 12 Embraer S.A. on Tuesday sold
$500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Banco Itaú BBA were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: EMBRAERS.A.	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.15 PCT    MATURITY    06/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.15 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/15/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 348.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐