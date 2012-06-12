New Issue-Embraer S.A. sells $500 mln notes

BRIEF-Electro Power Systems FY revenues up at 7.1 million euros
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
June 12 Embraer S.A. on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Banco Itaú BBA were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EMBRAERS.A. AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.15 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.15 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 348.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.